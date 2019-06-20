Scholarships -21st June 2019

Category: International Level

Scholarship: International Ambassador Scholarships, University of West London 2019, UK

Description: University of West London, UK is providing Indian students with a unique opportunity to enrol for degree programs at the university and avail scholarships by becoming university ambassadors. The programme provides students a chance to attend various cultural and academic events while availing financial benefits of the scholarship.

Eligibility: Indian students accepted at the University of West London, UK for September 2019 intake with self-funded overseas full fee-paying student status are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: 50 International University ambassadors will be selected to receive a GBP 5,000 discount on the tuition fee expenses of their 1st year studies at the university.

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/IAS3

Category: Talent based

Scholarship: DealsShutter Scholarship 2019

Description: DealsShutter, India is conducting this international essay competition to award winning students with scholarships for their academic expenses. The winners of this contest will get direct financial assistance towards payment of their college tuition fees

Eligibility: Indian college students of any age group studying in any university across the world for UG/PG/Doctoral level of education may submit their entries online and apply for this contest.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected best essay entries will be awarded with US$ 500 paid directly to the respective educational institution in lieu of tuition fee dues of the winner.

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2019

Application: Submit entries online via email

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/DSS9

Category: International Level

Scholarship: Undergraduate Global Excellence Scholarship Business School 2019, UK

Description: University of Exeter, United Kingdom is inviting applications for undergraduate courses in Accounting, Business and Economics. Applicants for availing scholarships towards academic expenses.

Eligibility: Indian students applying for BA/BSc in Economics, Business and Accounting at the University of Exeter, with GCE A level grades- A*,A,A or International Baccalaureate 38 points or the equivalent in another recognised curriculum may apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will get scholarship award worth GBP5000 to cover first-year international tuition fees for respective courses.

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2019

Application: Only online applications accepted

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/UGE5

Category: Research Level

Scholarship: ILBS-TATA Fellowship 2019

Description: Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) with Tata Education and Development Trust is offering fellowship positions to eminent clinicians and researchers with financial benefits towards development of regenerative medicine research.

Eligibility: Eminent clinicians, young researchers and basic scientists working in the field of regenerative medicine may apply for senior fellowship positions if they have more than 10 years of professional experience. For junior fellowship positions applicants must have 5+ years of experience and they should be more than 40 years of age.

Prizes & Rewards: Select fellows will be provided with suitable monthly remuneration, travel and convenience charges for the duration of fellowship.

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2019

Application: Submit online applications

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/ILB1

