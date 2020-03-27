Travel advisory and Registration of Indians stranded in Singapore

Indian High Commission Singapore started registration of Indian citizens stranded in Singapore, whose STVP/DP/EP has expired . IHC also in touch with the Singapore Government for extension and exploring options for other stay arrangements. The Indian citizens can register with us at https://www.hcisingapore.gov.in/indian_registration

There has been an update on the travel advisory issued by the Government of India. The international flights will not be allowed to land till 14 April 2020, together with a nationwide lockdown.