WMF Malaysia പൊന്നോണം 2020 സെപ്റ്റംബർ 16 2020 ന്‌

Onam is the celebration of harvest and prosperity. Eventhough the pandemic has distanced us let the closeness of our minds break this distance. Adhering to covid 19 protocol, WMF Malaysia brings to you on your nearest screen – entertainment, dance, music , mimicry , our cultural dance form “Thiruvathira” and many other fun filled programmes in a unique way.

The Malaysian Chapter of World Malayalee Federation (WMF)-the largest global Malayalee network this time organizing Ponnonam-2020 in a virtual mode.

