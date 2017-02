Singapore: This time the possibilities Shantha Ratii Initiatives’ (SRI) exploring is, ethnic instruments (Chinese, Malay and Indian) accompanying Flamenco dance with Bharatanatyam jathis (pneumonic)! This mathematical attempt promises to be exciting!

Tientos is one of the palos (musical forms) of the flamenco repertoire which has a lamenting and soulful nature in the rhythm 4/4. It resolves with a release in up-tempo tangos rhythm.

16 Feb, 8pm @ Artistry Cafe

Free entry!