19 April 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified an additional 596 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. With this, Singapore’s confirmed total cases reached 6,588. The breakdown is as follows:

a) There are no imported cases today.

b) Cases in the community: 30 (25 Singaporeans/Permanent Residents and 5 Work Passes)

The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 37 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 31 per day in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased slightly, from an average of 18 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 22 per day in the past week.

c) Work Permit holders (residing outside dormitories): 22

The number of new cases amongst Work Permit holders residing outside dormitories has increased, from an average of 11 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 21 per day in the past week.

d) Work Permit holders (residing in dormitories): 544

The main increase today continues to be for Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, in line with our continued efforts to actively test and isolate the infected workers. Most of these cases are young, have a mild illness and are being monitored in the community isolation facilities or general ward of our hospitals. None of them is in the intensive care unit.

Of the new cases, 68% are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.