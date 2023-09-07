Aluva child rape case: Accused in police custody

Aluva: Police have nabbed the man who abducted and raped an eight-year-old girl at Chathapuram. The accused is Christil Raj from Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram. Police apprehended him from his hideout under Aluva Marthanda Varma bridge after confirming his identity through CCTV visuals. Visuals revealed that he had tried to flee from police by jumping into the river.

It is learnt that the accused visited a bar near the bridge and the staff there alerted the police after identifying him. Fearing arrest, the accused managed to flee from the bar and took a hideout near thickets under the Marthanda Varma bridge.

