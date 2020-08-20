BSI and Temasek Polytechnic collaborate to offer training in Food Safety Management

Singapore, 20 Aug 2020 – BSI (British Standards Institution), the business improvement company has signed a training collaboration deal with Temasek Polytechnic (TP), a tertiary education institution in Singapore. This collaboration will provide interested applicants with a training platform to obtain an IRCA Certified ISO 22000:2018 Lead Auditor (Food Safety Management System) certification.Safety Management

The five-day course is designed to increase participants’ knowledge and develop skills for auditing Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS), and undertake, as well as lead a successful food safety management systems audit using a systematic approach.

Dr Nadege Claudel, General Manager at BSI said: “We are really pleased to announce our new partnership with Temasek Polytechnic, one of the leading institutions of higher learning in the region. Temasek Polytechnic, with its vast portfolio of industry-relevant courses, is sharing BSI’s objective of ensuring professionals can access courses of the highest quality. By combining our efforts, and thanks to the government funding (SkillsFuture Singapore Agency), we will be able to reach more people with the best in class training content and the finest tutors. Together, we look forward to helping share and embed our knowledge within the Food industry.”

There will be a total of three runs of the course, with the first, targeted to commence on 14 Sept 2020, and conducted online. Each run will cater for 11 participants.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Goh Lay Beng, Director, School of Applied Science at TP, said: “Our team is delighted to be partnering with experts at BSI to further strengthen the level of food safety management in Singapore. In addition to Singapore Food Agency’s efforts to deliver food safety training through the diploma curriculum at the polytechnics, this partnership with BSI provides training that brings the quality of auditors up another level to match Singapore’s increasing emphasis on food safety. Truly, a win-win for all.”

Subject to terms and conditions, Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents can enjoy up to 90% SSG funding for the Lead Auditor (Food Safety Management System) course.