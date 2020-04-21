Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation for a fourth time since the start of the COVID19 pandemic on Tuesday 21 April 2020.



The prime takeaway from his words is that the Circuit Breaker is extended for 4 more weeks until June 1. Further, there will be extended measures and closures of more workplaces to reduce the number of essential workers exposed.



The Prime Minister stated the Government will take additional measures to care for workers that are being affected by the outbreak. Mild cases will be housed either on site, in a separate facility within the dorm, or in community care facilities elsewhere.



The Prime Minister’s chief concern is the cases who have not been successfully contact traced, thus presenting a possibility of undiscovered cases. Since his last address, the number of community cases have gone down but the stark rise in foreign dormitory cases which doubled the country’s total figures in a few days has raised alarm.



Further apps will be developed and additional IT resources will be utilized to fight the COVID19 pandemic.