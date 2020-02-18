18 February 2020, 12pm, Singapore confirmed and verified four additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

Five more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital today (Cases 5, 8, 21, 38 and 76). In all, 29 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Confirmed cases: 81

Cases tested negative: 1051

Pending results: 28

Discharged: 29

17 February 2020, 12pm, Singapore confirmed and verified two additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore

Five more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital today (Cases 14, 15, 31, 48 and 65). In all, 24 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Confirmed cases: 77

Cases tested negative: 937

Pending results: 103

Discharged: 24

16 February 2020, 12pm, Singapore confirmed and verified three additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. Of these, two are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, and the other is linked to a previous case.



One more case of COVID-19 infection has been discharged from hospital today (Case 39). In all, 19 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital

Total confirmed cases: 75

Total discharged so far: 19

15 February 2020, 12pm, Singapore confirmed and verified five additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

One more case of COVID-19 infection has been discharged from hospital today (Case 24). In all, 18 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Confirmed cases: 72

Cases tested negative: 812

Pending results: 107

Discharged: 18

14 February 2020, 12pm: 2 more confirmed cases have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number to 17.

Separately, there are 9 new confirmed cases.

Most still in hospital are stable or improving. 6 are in ICU, 1 transferred to general ward.

Confirmed cases: 67

Cases tested negative: 764

Pending results: 91

Discharged: 17

13 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified eight additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, all of which are linked to previous cases.

Summary as of 13 Feb 2020

Confirmed cases : 58

Cases tested negative : 711

Cases pending test results : 82

Discharged : 15

12 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified three additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. Links between previous cases found.. Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital today. In all, 15 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Summary as of 12 Feb 2020

Confirmed cases : 50

Cases tested negative : 638

Cases pending test results : 125

Discharged : 15

11 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified two additional cases of 2019-nCoV infection in Singapore. Of these, one was a contact of Case 421. Contact tracing of the other case is underway. wo more confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection have been discharged from hospital today. In all, nine have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

10 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed two additional cases of 2019-nCoV infection in Singapore. Of these, one was on the evacuation flight from Wuhan on 30 January. Contact tracing of the other case is underway. One more confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection has been discharged from hospital today. In all, seven have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

9 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed three additional cases of 2019-nCoV infection in Singapore. Contact tracing of the new cases is underway. Four more confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection have been discharged from hospital today. In all, six have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

8 Feb 2020, 12 PM, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in Singapore. Of these, five are linked to previously announced cases . Among the new confirmed cases are a taxi driver and a private hire car driver.

7 Feb 2020, 1700 Hours Singapore raises DORSCON level to Orange; schools to suspend inter-school, external activities. DORSCON Orange means that the disease is deemed severe and spreads easily from person to person, but has not spread widely and is being contained.

7 Feb 2020, 1400 Hours The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed three additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in Singapore. While contact tracing is underway, there are not yet any links to previous cases or travel history to China. There are total of 33 infected cases in Singapore so far.

5 Feb 2020, 2200 Hours Singapore confirmed 4 more novel coronavirus cases, including a 6-month baby which brings the total number to 28.

6 Feb 2020, 1400 Hours Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed two additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in Singapore. Of these, one case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. The other case has no recent travel history to mainland China and does not appear to be linked with previous cases. This brings the number of infected cases to 30.

4 Feb 2020, 1800 Hours: Singapore confirmed 6 more novel coronavirus cases, including the first 4 confirmed cases of local transmission which brings the total number to 24.

Two work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road in Lavender which caters to Chinese tour groups.

The third is a maid of one of the women, while the fourth is a tour guide who had taken groups to the same shop.

3 Feb 2020, 1945 hours : No new confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus infection in Singapore.

Eighteen confirmed imported cases were earlier announced.

There is currently no evidence of community spread in Singapore.

None of the 18 previously announced cases is critically ill. All of them remain in stable condition, and most are improving.

1 Feb 2020, 1945 hours. Two more cases of the Wuhan virus infection were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, bringing the total number to 18. Both cases have recent travel history to Wuhan. There is currently no evidence of community spread in Singapore.

31 Jan 2020, 2000 hours A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the Wuhan virus.

She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday (Jan 30) and arrived in Singapore on the same day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), Singapore confirmed three more cases. This takes the total number of infected cases here to 16.



31 Jan 2020, 2000 hours All visitors (regardless of nationality) who travelled to Mainland China in the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into, or transit through Singapore.

A visa suspension will be effective immediately for PRC passport holders,. Previously issued visas will be suspended.

Returning Singapore Citizens, PRs and long-term visa holders will be placed under a 14-day Leave of Absence.

30 Jan 2020, 2100 hours: Singapore have confirmed three additional imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore brining total number to 13. Ten confirmed cases were earlier announced.

The three new cases are stable currently, As for the ten previously announced cases, none is critically ill. All of them remain in stable condition, and most are improving.

30 Jan 2020, 1315 hours: All 1.3 million households in Singapore will be given four surgical masks, the Government announced on today even as it reiterated that only people who are unwell should be wearing them.

The masks are free and can be collected only once for each household. Those collecting have to bring along their identity card.

Those living in HDB flats can collect them from CCs and RCs from Feb 1 to Feb 5 .

Thereafter, those living in private housing estates can collect them from CCs. Those who did not collect them earlier can also get them at their RCs.

29 Jan 2020, 1930 : Singapore confirms 3 more cases of Wuhan virus. Prior to hospital admission, the 8th and 9th cases stayed with their family at their home at Lorong Lew Lian. the 10th case worked and lived on board a cargo vessel. All three cases are Chinese nationals who travelled from Wuhan, said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

29 Jan 2020, 0930 : Ministry of Health (MOH) is contacting all recent travellers from Hubei province who are in Singapore. MOH estimates that about 2,000 such persons have arrived here in the last two weeks, of whom roughly 1,000 are on short-term visas

29 Jan 2020, 0930 : MOH has identified 160 close contacts from seven confirmed cases. Of the 130 who are still in Singapore, 116 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 14 close contacts.

28 Jan 2020, 1640 : Visitors who have been in Hubei over the last 14 days or have passports issued in Hubei will be barred from entering or transiting in Singapore from noon on Wednesday, 29th January.

28 Jan 2020, 1630 : Singapore confirm its 6th and 7th case. A 56-year-old man and 35-year-old man from Wuhan respectively. One lived with his family at their home at Pasir Ris Grove, while the other stayed at Marina Bay Sands.

27 Jan 2020 :Singapore imposes a 14 days leave of absence for those working in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China in the last 14 days. Singapore confirms a fifth case, a 56 year old Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on 18 January

25 Jan 2020: Singapore confirmed their fourth case

24 Jan 2020 :Singapore confirmed its second and third cases

23 Jan 2020 : Singapore reported its first laboratory-confirmed case, a 66-year-old man from China. Scoot cancelled flights to Wuhan between 23 and 26 January over the virus outbreak, after a lockdown was imposed.

22 Jan 2020 : The Chinese government announced a quarantine until further notice, cancelling outgoing flights and trains from Wuhan, and suspending public transportation in Wuhan, effective 23rd Jan

21 Jan 2020 : Confirmed cases were reported in several new locations in China. Zhejiang province and Tianjin reported five and two laboratory-confirmed cases, respectively

15 Jan 2020 : A second death occurred in a 69-year-old man in China on 15 January, The WHO published a protocol on diagnostic testing for 2019-nCoV, developed by a virology team from Charité Hospital

13 Jan 2020 : Thailand witnessed the first confirmed case of 2019-nCoV, the first outside China

9 Jan 2020: The first death from the virus occurred in a 61-year-old man who was a regular customer at the market.

5 Jan 2020 : The number of suspected cases reached 59 with seven in a critical condition

3 Jan 2020 : Singapore began screening passengers at Changi Airport

2 Jan 2020 : 41 admitted hospital patients were identified as laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection in Wuhan

1 Jan 2020 : Hunan Seafood Wholesale Market, the source of the initial pneumonia cases, was closed for cleaning and disinfection

31 Dec 2019 : 27 people with pneumonia of unknown cause were reported to the WHO by China