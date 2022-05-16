“Empowering with Love”, a cultural performance by differently-abled children, on 22 May 2022

Singapore Malayalee Association organising a cultural performance, “Empowering with Love”, by differently-abled children from the Different Art Centre (DAC), a school for differently-abled children in Trivandrum, Kerala, India.

DAC was conceptualized and realized by Unicef Supporter, motivational leader, and celebrity magician, Mr. Gopinath Muthukad. DAC educates and empowers specially- abled children with various disabilities, through art forms like dance, music, drama and even magic. More information on DAC can we found in the brochure attached.

These specially-abled children, who have been trained for months in various art forms, were assessed by the Institute of Communicative and Cognitive Neuro Science (ICCONS),India, and the Child Development Centre (CDC), India. The report showed that there is a remarkable change in both physical as well as mental health of the children at DAC especially when it comes to their IQ, EQ, psycho motor domain, and other behavioural aspects.

Be enthralled and entertained by our differently abled artists!, Experience the power of art that has brought about tremendous positive developments in differently abled children..



Performance by:

Manjari (Playback Singer)

Prahlad (Shadow Player)

Gopinath Muthukad (Magician and Motivational Speaker)

Date: 22 May 2022.

Venue: The Republic Polytechnic Hall (Agora Hall)

Time: 5.30pm.

Book your Tickets here: https://empowerwithlove.peatix.com/