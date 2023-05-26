Indian Property Investment Festival is back with Top Developers from India along with exciting launch offers exclusively for the NRI’s in Singapore on 27th – 28th May 2023 at Marina Bay, Sands Expo & Convention Centre

Real Estate Developers of India showcasing their projects to NRIs in Singapore markets the Biggest property Expo ‘SONY present’s – Indian Property Investment Festival’. It is a great opportunity for all developers to connect with NRIs through this IPIF Platforms.

NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) across the world invest in properties in their homeland. The trends have changed with homegrown construction companies providing lifestyle, luxury and convenience suitable for Indians looking to settle back in the country or want to buy a property just for investment purposes. The IPIF (Indian Property Investment Festival) is a Unique Platform Created by NRI ONE to serve the Indian Real estate industry and NRIs both.

Real Estate Developers of India can showcase their projects to NRIs in Singapore markets with the most popular NRI ONE Events . It is a great opportunity for all developers to connect with NRIs through the IPIF Platforms.

NRI ONE Presents the biggest Indian Property Investment Festival (IPIF) (https://ipif.in/) in Singapore.

Top Developers like Raymond Realty, L&T Realty, Godrej Properties, Gaursons India, Brigade, BCD Group, Mahindra Lifespaces, Fine Acres, Anantraj, Purvankara, Mohidin properties, Brahmacorp, Chandak, Embassy, Emaar India, TVS Emerald, Maa homes, Total Environment, Suraj Estates, Sobha, TAG Projects , Vatika , Silver glades, TARC, Sensation Infra, Green Lakes & many more are Participating from across different cities like Mumbai/Thane, Pune, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Goa, Chennai, Jaipur & Hyderabad.

NRI visitors from Singapore can visit the website (https://www.ipif.in/singapore) & pre- register yourself to attend the event.