Indrans ‘grateful’ for national recognition, says was sad after ‘Home’ didn’t win state award

Actor Indrans who received special Jury mention at the 69 National Film Awards for his role in ‘Home’, said he was happy that the film, which was ignored by the State Award jury last year, was acknowledged by the National Award jury. The actor had played the role of Oliver Twist in ‘Home’, a film directed by Rojin Thomas. The film had received a lot of appreciation after its release on OTT.

“I am elated to win this award. We are humans and feel happy when we get an award and sad when we don’t. I didn’t expect this award as Home was released two years ago. But I didn’t know that the National award announcements were pending. I was sad when ‘Home’ was snubbed by the State Awards earlier. We waited for a year for the theatres to open and finally had to release the film on OTT. But we received acceptance from everyone. Now we got acknowledged by the National Award Jury and that makes me very happy,” said Indrans.