Wrestling superstar Bray Wyatt has passed away. He was 36 years old. He has won many awards like WWE Championship, WWE Universal Championship, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, Tag Team Eliminator and WWE Year End Award – Best Male Wrestler (2019).

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H broke the news of Bray Wyatt’s death to the world. Triple H said, “WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotanda received a phone call from Windham Rotunda and informed him of the death of Bray Wyatt.”

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt was unable to attend WrestleMania 39 due to his feud with American wrestler Bobby Lashley. Bray Wyatt’s last match was at the Royal Rumble against LA Knight. Bray Wyatt, who won that day, was later sidelined due to physical ailments. Bray Wyatt, who has been out of the ring for months, is preparing for his comeback.