IPAC 2023 – Day 1 Glimpses and Highlights

Singapore (June 17, 2023): An atmosphere of camaraderie and excitement enveloped the air, as AVAI theater space opened its doors to the delegates of IPAC 2023. Dancers from as young as 6 years of age (from India, Singapore and even from the US), would immerse themselves for 10 days in storytelling sessions, creative workshops, nuanced teaching in classical dances and music, unique lecture-talks, and performances by renowned practitioners and teachers of the world.

The inauguration session itself had interesting elements – an invocation, intelligently choreographed by Mohanapriyan Thavarajah interspersing a Todaya Mangalam prayer with an Alarippu, and a striking choral music presentation by 9 vocalists under the guidance of Vigneswari. After Aravinth Kumarasamy, the visionary curator of IPAC, gave a glimpse into the exciting special events that have been planned for the convention, students dispersed to their classes.



The week long Master Classes for Bharatanatyam Intermediate and Advanced, and the kids dance immersion conducted by Rama Vaidhyanathan, Bragha Bessell, Ramaa Bharadvaj and Dr V.R Devika began in the morning. Last weekend during 10th and 11th of June, Embar S Kannan conduced Violin master classes.

The special session of Day-1 was a workshop “Finding Poetry in Nritta”, by Shankar Kandasamy. Through experiential wisdom, humour and sincerity he captured the hearts and imagination of all.

The day ended with “Strings of Gold”, a charming violin ensemble presentation at Esplanade Studio by upcoming violinists and percussionists, with music arranged and orchestrated by Embar Kannan of Chennai.

