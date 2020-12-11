Krishna’s Clues to End All Blues -An Online Quiz on Bhagavad Gita

The Youth group of Gita Jayanti Singapore is organising an Online Quiz on the Bhagavad Gita called Krishna’s Clues to End All Blues.

This is a fun and interactive quiz that delves into the depths of the Gita. The game is divided into different phases wherein the quizzer is kept entertained as well as his intellect challenged.

Along the way the participants need to decipher codewords, solve crosswords and puzzles, resolve questions and work as a team.

For this, various Apps are to be resorted to as required to tackle the games. That makes it more exciting and active.

Prizes await the winning groups for the first, second, and third places and a ‘Creative’ prize as well.

Also participating in the quiz gives the opportunity to make new friends.

To Note

Date : 13th December 2020 (Sunday)

Time : 11:00 AM (SGT), 8:30 AM (IST), 10:00 PM (EST)

Duration: 60 mins

Age Group: 14 -25 years

Group size (max): 5 persons

𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Free

Sign up individually or join as a group.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤: bit.ly/39zZN25

For Details: www.gitajayanti.com.sg / 9658 7975 ( Adhitya)