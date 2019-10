Mammootty starrer ‘Ganagandharvan’ screening in Singapore at Carnival Cinemas and Golden Village Cinemas

Ganagandharvan directed by Ramesh Pisharody and written by Pisharody and Hari P. Nair. Mammootty is playing a ‘ganamela’ singer named Kalasadhan Ullas. Debutante Vanditha Manoharan play the female lead.

