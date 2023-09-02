“Sangamam – A Musical Confluence” by Singapore Indian Youth Orchestra and Choir on 16th Sept 2023

Singapore, September 2, 2023 – After the resounding success of their inaugural concert, “Gaanaprakasham – A Vibrant New Dawn,” the Singapore Indian Youth Orchestra and Choir (SIYOC), a division of the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir (SIOC) is gearing up for a spectacular encore performance with “Sangamam – A Musical Confluence.” Set to captivate audiences once again, this event promises an evening of enchanting music, cultural diversity, and youthful exuberance. The concert will take place at The Republic Cultural Centre Theatre @ Republic Polytechnic on Saturday, September 16, 2023, starting at 6 PM.

With a mission to carry forward the illustrious 37-year legacy of the Singapore Indian Orchestra and Choir (SIOC), Creative & Managing Director Smt. Lalitha Vaidyanathan and Resident Conductor & Instructor Smt. Vicknesvari Vadivalagan have been diligently training the young talents of SIYOC. Their goal is to nurture these budding musicians and vocalists while preserving the rich musical heritage of SIOC.

“Sangamam – A Musical Confluence” promises to be a musical extravaganza that showcases the impressive growth and versatility of SIYOC. The concert will feature a selection of timeless classics from SIOC’s repertoire, as well as new compositions that highlight the unique blend of traditional and contemporary influences that define SIOC’s music.

One of the concert’s highlights is SIYOC’s daring attempt at a traditional Carnatic concert masterpiece – a ‘Raagam-Thanam-Pallavi.’ This technically demanding piece demonstrates the group’s remarkable versatility and improvisational skills, a testament to the intensive training they have received from Smt. Lalitha and Smt. Vicknesvari over the past 1.5 years.

In keeping with SIOC’s tradition of embracing multi-ethnic collaborations and fusion music, the SIYOC will collaborate with five Chinese guest musicians from Singapore in three compositions: ‘Window to the North,’ ‘Reflections,’ and ‘7 Continents.’ These talented musicians will add their own unique flair, using ethnic Chinese instruments, to create a mesmerizing fusion of sounds.

Audiences can also look forward to a visually captivating performance titled ‘Swaranrityanjali.’ This piece will combine the vibrant rhythms of music with the graceful movements of dance, featuring a surprising fusion of Bharatanatyam and Flamenco. Guest dancers will take the stage alongside SIYOC musicians, creating a truly memorable experience.

“Sangamam – A Musical Confluence” promises to be a musical journey that transcends boundaries and appeals to a wide range of musical tastes. It is an opportunity to witness the next generation of talented musicians and vocalists as they pay homage to their rich cultural heritage while embracing contemporary influences. Don’t miss this remarkable evening of music and culture on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at The Republic Cultural Centre Theatre @ Republic Polytechnic. Book your tickets now for a night of enchantment and musical mastery.