Scholarship for May 2019

Category:Research Level

Scholarship: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships 2019

Description: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund and Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India are inviting full-time Ph.D. scholars of India to apply for this scholarship and stand a chance to win monthly stipends for continued research.

Eligibility: Full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years of age with more than 60% marks in both graduation and post-graduation qualification may apply for this scholarship. Applicants must be Indian citizens

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided with monthly stipend of ₹18,000 for research along with annual contingency expenditure of ₹15,000 for equipment, books and study tours.

Last Date to Apply: May 31, 2019

Application: Only Offline applications accepted

Category: Means Based

Scholarship: HDFC Bank Educational Crisis Scholarship Support 2019

Description: HDFC Bank has announced this scholarship for students who are economically challenged and are victims of the crisis in their family. The program is aimed at financially aiding them in continuing their education at a critical time and reducing dropout rates from schools.

Eligibility: Class 6 to 12, undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral students pursuing any full-time, part-time course, ITI, diploma, polytechnic, Ph.D. course from recognized institutions and facing any family crisis (orphaned, terminal illness/death of earning member, physical disability etc.) since last 3 years or less.

Prizes & Rewards: ₹10,000 as the one-time amount to selected school students and ₹25,000 to selected university, ITI, Diploma and Polytechnic students.

Last Date to Apply: June 15, 2019

Application: Online applications only

Category: International Level

Scholarship: Transform Together Scholarships, Sheffield Hallam University 2019

Description: Sheffield Hallam University, UK invites Indian students to avail scholarships for pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at the university. The scholarship aims to nurture international talent in diverse curriculum of the university with financial aid.

Eligibility: Indian students with requisite english proficiency and higher secondary qualification for undergraduate admissions or graduation degree for postgraduate admissions at the Sheffield Hallam University, UK may apply for this scholarship program.

Prizes & Rewards: All selected undergraduate scholars will be awarded with 50% tuition waiver for the complete course duration while the selected postgraduate scholars will be awarded a 50% tuition fee waiver for the first year of their studies.

Last Date to Apply: May 31, 2019

Application: Only online applications accepted

