Scholarships -Feb 2020

|Scholarship Name 1:
|UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School MSc Scholarships 2020
|Description:
|UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, Dublin is inviting applications from high achieving students for their Graduate Business School MSc 2020 scholarships. The programme is open for M.Sc applicants and offers a 50% fee reduction.
|Eligibility:
|Students who hold an offer of admission in an MSc programme in the Smurfit School with a GMAT score of 650 or more, can apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get 50% of the tuition fee reduction in the M.Sc programme.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/UMS1
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Orange Tulip Scholarship India 2020-21
|Description:
|Nuffic’s Netherlands Education Support Office, India has announced this scholarship for students who are admitted to one of the universities in the Netherlands or currently undergoing admission process. The selected students will up to 100% tuition fee cover.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students who are not studying or working in the Netherlands and have secured admission in one of the universities in the Netherlands or currently undergoing admission process can apply for this award.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Candidates can get up to 100% tuition fee waiver. However, the exact award details will vary depending on the university the student is getting enrolled.
|Last Date to Apply:
|01-03-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/OTS7
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Faculty of Engineering Memorial Scholarship 2020
|Description:
|Female students, who have just got enrolled in the first year of an engineering program (except computer engineering) can get benefitted from this scholarship. This scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding newly admitted female students at the Faculty of Engineering and provides a financial award of CAD 2,000 to deserving candidates.
|Eligibility:
|Female students who have registered full time, and for the first time, in an undergraduate program at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Ottawa are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected students will get financial award of CAD 2,000.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/FMM1