A CALL OUT FOR DANCERS!!!!

BHARATANATYAM STAR SEARCH 2019

Soorya (Singapore) and Kebun Baru CC Indian Activities Executive Committee (IAEC) are jointly organising Bharatanatyam Solo Competition for Singapore residents. Ages 12 to 25. Competition will be in two categories, Junior and Senior on Sat, 6th July 2019.

It will be a ONE day event. Prelims and finals will be on the same day.

Competition Event date: Sat, 6 th July 2019.

Venue: Kebun Baru Community Club, 216 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 569897.

Event registration instructions and T&C and FORM: www.sooryafest.org/BSS2019comp.html

Online payment for Junior Category (12 – 16 yrs): https://www.onepa.sg/event/details/a026698022

Online payment for Senior Category (17 – 25 yrs): https://www.onepa.sg/event/details/a026698023

Fee is S$28. Online payment gives you a 10% discount (so S$25.20) Or you can physically pay at any Community Centre, CC nearest to you.

The two categories are with two codes for facility of payment.

Intake is a Maximum of 25 participants in each category.

When searching at one PA (www.onepa.sg) you can use Bharatanatyam Star as Keywords to facilitate search.

If you face any issues pls feel free to call Krishnakumar (9389 0407) / Chitra ( 9369 2920) / Raman ( 9853 4344)

Register Soon!!!!