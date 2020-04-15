Poem on Self Love by Brindha Venkataramani
Me and my Self
Born together
Live together
Yes! together
Yet separate
Constantly chasing after
That perfect house
That perfect car
That perfect partner
That perfect life
That perfection itself
We constantly ignore our Self
Instead of expecting perfection
From others and oneself
Start appreciating your Self
For who you really are
How do you know
Who you are ?
Get rid of those layers
Of pretentiousness
Of self-doubts
What remains is you
We can’t fake it
till we make it
We have to remove
What we fake
To reveal
Who we are
You can get
what you don’t have
Can you give
What you don’t have?
When you don’t Love your Self
What is there to give ?
When you know
You are that Self
Love is in abundance
In fact you become Love
Nothing more to give
Or receive
– mySelf (Brindha Venkataramani)