Screening of Malayalam Short Films Akale & Smrisha on 5th Feb

Catch two Singapore-made Malayalam short films – the World Premiere of Akale (Far Away), by Rajeshkumar and the award winning Smrisha, by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, which will make its Singapore Premiere.

Akale is the directorial debut of Rajeshkumar, Founding member of Singapore Kairalee Film Forum. Akale has brought together a new, young dynamic team with DOP Ajesh Kavalan, editor Dazzal Daviz, and background score by Devadutt Bijibal. Akale is Malayalam short film, fully shot in Singapore based on script by MKV Rajesh. The film features, Jarayam and Vandhana in lead roles. The film also features actors Aparna, Binoop, Veena Unny, Riyaz and Tanvi Binoop in major roles.

Synopsis : It was his fate to be alone under the shadow of his memories . The same fate was kind enough to shower good moments with her to blossom smiles on his face. But, it was only for a very short while, the oasis is still far away..

Smrisha is an official selection at 27 international film festivals to date, including the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Caleidoscope Boston Indian Film Festival and New Jersey Indian International Film Festival, amongst others, and has picked up 16 awards across Best Film, Best Actress and Best Child Actor categories. Smrisha features Vinita Venugopal and Eka Shukla in lead roles with Gayathri Gopal in a supporting role and is written, directed, shot and edited by award-winning independent filmmaker Shilpa Krishnan Shukla. The film was shot with an all-girls crew, including Assistant Director Archana Pradeep and On Location Sound Recordist Uma Kalyani.

Synopsis : Smriti is stuck with her 8 year old niece Isha, much against her wishes. And it doesn’t help that Isha doesn’t speak but clearly has a mind of her own. It’s a long road to a cordial co-existence for this aunt & niece.

Screenings will be followed by a short Q&A with the filmmakers.

Tickets at Eventbrite.com