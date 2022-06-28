The 44th international Olympiad in Chennai from 28th July

The 44th international chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, 2022. It was planned to be held in Russia this year. Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the venue has been shifted to India. It is the first time that this prestigious event is going to be held in India.

188 counties have confirmed their participation in this mega event. The government of TamilNadu is the principal sponsor and all arrangements are being made in coordination with the All India Chess Federation (AICF). Various working committees headed by IAS officers have been set up by the Government of Tamil Nadu to coordinate this mega event and are working in full swing to make it a huge success. The event will be held at Mamallapuram, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the outskirts of Chennai. Elaborate arrangements are being made to accomodate the players, delegates and dignitaries from across the world. Rooms have already been blocked in around 40 star hotels near Mamallapuram along the East Coast Road (ECR) for this purpose.

The mascot for the event has been named as ‘Thambi’, a horse wearing traditional Veshti(dhoti)and shirt welcoming all with folded hands. The Olympic torch relay was inaugurated by the Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 19th June,2012. The torch relay will be travelling through the length and breadth of the country before it finally reaches the venue.