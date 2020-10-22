“The Great Indian Kitchen” first look poster released by Prithviraj

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan starrer “The Great Indian Kitchen’s” first look poster is out.. Prithviraj Sukumaran released the poster of the film in Facebook on October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

The Great Indian Kitchen is directed by Jeo Baby, director of films Kunju Daivam’ , ‘2 Pennungal’ and “Kilometers and Kilometers”.

This is second time the award winning actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan playing lead roles together in a film. The couple previously acted together in Dileesh Pothan’s “Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum”.

The Great Indian Kitchen produced by Symmetry Cinemas (Vishnu Rajan & Sajin S Raj) and Mankind Cinemas (Dijo Augustine & Jomon Jacob) in association with Cinema Cooks.

