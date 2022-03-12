Highlights of Simplified Safe Management Measures from March 15

Singapore, 12, March 2022: Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced the streamlining of Safe Management Measures from March 15 (next tuesday ) to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, daily local case numbers have begun to fall gradually over the past week though Ministry of Health observed that workload for hospitals, primary care and COVID-19 treatment facilities remains high but is stabilising. MOH will continue to take active measures to support their hospitals. These include enhancing healthcare manpower, including with the help of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF); transferring as many patients as possible to care facilities outside of public hospitals, and encouraging the public to refrain from visiting hospital emergency departments if they are infected and experiencing symptoms which are not severe.

Singapore preparing for further easing of measures and the safe resumption of normal activities, when conditions are right and the healthcare workload has eased, which they expect in the coming weeks. Also, further simplifying testing regimes for travellers on the Vaccinated Travel Lanes especially residents who need to travel for work or studies, can enjoy quarantine-free entry and re-entry into Singapore without the need to apply for entry approval.

Highlights are as follows :

Households can have five visitors at any one time

From March 15, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from 5 persons per day, to 5 persons at any one time. The permissible group size for social gatherings remains at 5 persons.

Mask-Wearing to be continued

Mask-wearing will continue to be required as a default, as this continues to confer significant protection against infection.

Workplace Requirements –Removed restriction on cross-deployment of employees across workplaces

Singapore to maintain the current posture of allowing up to 50% of employees who can work from home to return to the office to limit social interactions. As economic activities pick up, they will also remove the specific restriction on cross-deployment of employees across workplaces, although employers may continue to do so for business continuity reasons.

Safe distancing encouraged but not required in mask-on settings

From March 15, safe distancing is encouraged but will not be needed between individuals or groups in all mask-on settings. Safe distancing will continue in all mask-off settings. Where safe distancing is needed, the distance will be adjusted to 1m for all settings.

Streamlining of safe management measures

Safe management rules will be the same in the workplace as in the community. Social gatherings at workplaces will also be allowed to resume with up to five people for each gathering.

There will be no restrictions on cross-deployment of employees across workplaces, although employers may continue to do so for business continuity reasons.

Udated capacity limits

Instead of fixing size limits for various event types, Singapore will move to setting event sizes based on the capacity of the venue.

From March 15, specific event size limits for occasions such as religious services, business events, media conferences, funerary memorial events, wedding receptions and mask-on classes will be lifted. Zoning requirements will be removed, as the main protection is through masks and vaccinations.

Bigger events and settings which pose more infection risks will still have capacity limits imposed as a precaution. These include attractions, cruises, Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and large work-related events, as well as large performing arts venues or sports stadiums.

Sports to allow up to 30 fully vaccinated people at selected venues

From March 15, all sports will be allowed to proceed with up to 30 fully vaccinated people (including players, coaches and umpires) at selected supervised or operated sports facilities (i.e. ActiveSG/PA facilities and SportSG-approved private facilities).

There will be no additional testing requirements imposed, but participants are strongly encouraged to self-test before arriving for the activity.The prevailing safe management measures will apply before and after the sport activity, and during rest breaks.

More number of Migrant Workers allowed to visit the community

From 15 March 2022, up to 15,000 vaccinated Migrant Workers will be allowed to visit the community on weekdays, and up to 30,000 on weekends and public holidays, for up to 8 hours per visit. This is an increase from the current quotas of 3,000 on weekdays, and 6,000 for weekends and public holidays.

To manage crowds at popular locations, Migrant Workers will continue to apply to visit selected locations in the community.

The Manpower Ministry will monitor the application numbers and continue to conduct regular checks at potential congregation hot spots.

Upcoming Expansion of Requirement for Booster Dose

From March 14, young people aged 12 to 17 will have to take a Covid-19 booster shot to keep their fully vaccinated status, as announced in January.

Simplifying testing regime for travellers on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme

From March 14, 11.59pm, travellers to Singapore from low-risk and VTL areas will no longer need to do a supervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) at one of the testing centres here.

They can instead take an unsupervised self-swab ART within 24 hours of arrival and report this test result via https://www.sync.gov.sg/ website before proceeding with their activities in Singapore.