സിംഗപ്പൂരില്‍ നിന്ന് ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിക്കാന്‍ നടപടി , ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഹൈക്കമ്മീഷന്‍ പുറത്തിറക്കിയ പത്രക്കുറിപ്പ് വായിക്കാം

Press Release on Repatriation Flights to India

Government of India has announced repatriation of Indian nationals stranded abroad in a phased manner.

2. Those desiring to return to India should immediately register on the website of the High Commission of India https://www.hcisingapore.gov.in/ , if you haven’t already done so. All, including those who have registered, should provide their address and India phone number.

3. The number of flights from Singapore, destinations in India and dates in the first week will be announced shortly. Additional flights and new destinations will be considered subsequently.

4. Since the number of seats on the flights in the first week would be limited, passengers with the most compelling cases will be selected by the Government. These include laid off workers, pregnant women, elderly, those facing medical emergencies or requiring to return due to death in the family, non permanent residents/short term visa holders with expired visas, tourists/visitors stranded abroad and students (if their educational institutions/hostels are closed)

5. These who will be travelling in the first week will be informed by email.

6. All passengers will have to travel on payment basis. The air fare and method of payment will be announced by the air carrier and will also be put up on our website.

7. All passengers have to sign the undertaking (ANNEX III) and send it to us by email or carry it with them to the airport.

8. All passengers will be screened before departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight.

9. All passengers will be screened on arrival in India. After scrutiny they would be quarantined for fourteen days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment basis by the concerned state government. If available, a COVID-free test result may be carried. COVID tests would be done after 14 days of quarantine.

5 May 2020