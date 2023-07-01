National Malayalam Talentime 2023 on July 1st @ The Grassroots Club!!!!!

NBKL’s National MalayalamTalentime which has been the launch pad for many singing talents is back again to discover and unveil the newest singing sensations!!

There is a Junior category for children up to 10 years and the winner will walk away with more than $500 worth of prizes.

The champion in the Open category will win more than $1000 worth of prizes and a new journey to stardom with various singing opportunities.

The most popular singer will be identified from an audience poll during the event. One more category is introduced this time, titled ‘Social Media Icon’. The winner shall be identified from his/her social media presence.

The finalists were selected through the auditions conducted on 14th May 2023, which saw very good number of highly talented singers, giving a tough time for experienced judges to identify the top 5 from each category. They are all set to compete in the finale to be held at The Grassroots Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 from 6.15 pm.

മലയാള സംഗീത വേദിയിലെ പ്രതിഭകളെ കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിനായി നേവല്‍ബേസ് കേരളാ ലൈബ്രറി (NBKL) നടത്തിവരുന്ന നാഷണല്‍ മലയാളം ടാലന്‍ടൈം മത്സരo ഈ വരുന്ന ജൂലൈ 01 ശനിയാഴ്ച നടത്തുന്നതായിരിക്കും. കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി ഉടനെ ഇന്‍സ്റ്റഗ്രാം പേജ് “NBKL_SG” സന്ദര്‍ശിക്കുക.

ടാലന്‍ടൈം ഒരു സംഗീതമത്സരം എന്നതിലുപരി പുതിയ പ്രതിഭകള്‍ക്ക് കഴിവു തെളിയിക്കുവാനും സ്വയം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെടുവാനും ഉള്ള ഉത്തമ അവസരം കൂടിയാണ്. പല വര്‍ഷങ്ങളായി ഈ വേദിയിലൂടെ അനേകം പുതിയ ഗായകരെ സിംഗപ്പൂരിനു സമ്മാനിക്കാന്‍ ലൈബ്രറിക്ക് കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്.