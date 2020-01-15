WMF Malayasia “Violin Fusion by MSV” on Feb 2th

WMF Malaysia Chapter welcomes 2020 by a fascinating evening with Violin performance by Shri.Viswanath MS (MSV) along with Jazz music.

MSV is a renowned musician as well as a superb violinist who caught the attention of music lovers and musicians worldwide with his World Record in Longest Marathon Playing in Violin for 36 hours. MSV heads the junior symphony orchestra Euphony and is the first musician to introduce the 7 stringed Mark Wood Electric Violin – Viper to India. This genius plays Western classical, Pop music, Traditional Carnatic and is currently engaged in an International album.

Light refreshments will be served for the CONCERTO. The venue is equipped with excellent parking facilities. Pre-ordered vegetarian/non vegetarian packed dinner facility will be available in the Jazz centre cafe and those who want to avail this facility should inform at the registration counter and pay separately.

For the entry pass and registration please go through the link provided below. After registering through the link provided below the event coordinator will contact you through WhatsApp/Email and guide you to complete the registration process.

Entry pass information

Adult : RM 50

Child (between age 2-12): RM 25

Children(below 2 years): Free of charge

For more info, contact +60126187831, +601139704778, +60176022504